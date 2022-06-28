Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boating Basics: Use Kill Switch | Be Weather Aware

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Park Rangers Chase Wilson and Jake Craig with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers encourage boat operators to use a kill switch (Engine Cutoff Switch) and to be aware of the weather. Boating basics are provided to help keep visitors safe while operating boats and recreating on Corps Lakes. This video also supports the “Life Jackets Worn, Nobody Mourns” Campaign. (Video by Leon Roberts) #BoatingSafety #WaterSafety #PleaseWearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #CorpsLakes #Weather

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 11:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848568
    VIRIN: 220628-A-EO110-1025
    Filename: DOD_109081093
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boating Basics: Use Kill Switch | Be Weather Aware, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety
    Life Jackets Worn Nobody Mourns
    Boating Basics

