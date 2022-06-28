Park Rangers Chase Wilson and Jake Craig with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers encourage boat operators to use a kill switch (Engine Cutoff Switch) and to be aware of the weather. Boating basics are provided to help keep visitors safe while operating boats and recreating on Corps Lakes. This video also supports the “Life Jackets Worn, Nobody Mourns” Campaign. (Video by Leon Roberts) #BoatingSafety #WaterSafety #PleaseWearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #CorpsLakes #Weather
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 11:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|848568
|VIRIN:
|220628-A-EO110-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_109081093
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Boating Basics: Use Kill Switch | Be Weather Aware, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT