Register and ride

    MONS, BELGIUM

    06.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais and Senior Airman Katharine Winchell

    AFN Benelux

    It’s important to get your car registered once you arrive in Belgium. Failure to register could result in loss of driving privileges on the installation or penalties from the local police. Registering your vehicle entitles you to your fuel rations, which enables you to get discounted fuel. For more information on registering your vehicle go to the SHAPE2day website under arriving and leaving under the vehicles tab. For people that are not in the Mons area, Chievres, or SHAPE, they’ll have to go to their local registration office.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 09:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848556
    VIRIN: 220610-F-NR482-0002
    Filename: DOD_109080790
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MONS, BE 

    TAGS

    AFN
    Belgium
    SHAPE
    Benelux

