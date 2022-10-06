Register and ride

It’s important to get your car registered once you arrive in Belgium. Failure to register could result in loss of driving privileges on the installation or penalties from the local police. Registering your vehicle entitles you to your fuel rations, which enables you to get discounted fuel. For more information on registering your vehicle go to the SHAPE2day website under arriving and leaving under the vehicles tab. For people that are not in the Mons area, Chievres, or SHAPE, they’ll have to go to their local registration office.
