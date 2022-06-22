MWSS-172 and 4th Marine Water Dogs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220622-N-CZ893-1002 OKINAWA, Japan (June 22, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps water support technicians with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and 4th Marine regiment, 3rd Marine Division assists in the setup of a light-weight water purification system during a water purification training event at Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2022. The water purification training event was conducted to demonstrate the capabilities and limitations of the different deployment methods of the water purification system. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)