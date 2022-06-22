Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-172 and 4th Marine Water Dogs

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    220622-N-CZ893-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (June 22, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps water support technicians with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and 4th Marine regiment, 3rd Marine Division assists in the setup of a light-weight water purification system during a water purification training event at Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2022. The water purification training event was conducted to demonstrate the capabilities and limitations of the different deployment methods of the water purification system. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 01:29
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 220622-N-CZ893-1001
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    U.S. Marine Corps
    4th Marines
    Water dogs
    light-weight water purification system
    Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172

