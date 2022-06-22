220622-N-CZ893-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (June 22, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps water support technicians with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and 4th Marine regiment, 3rd Marine Division assists in the setup of a light-weight water purification system during a water purification training event at Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2022. The water purification training event was conducted to demonstrate the capabilities and limitations of the different deployment methods of the water purification system. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 01:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848512
|VIRIN:
|220622-N-CZ893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109080236
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MWSS-172 and 4th Marine Water Dogs, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT