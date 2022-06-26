Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Soldiers arrive in Romania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    06.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Soldiers arrive in Mihail Kogainiceani, Romania, June
    26, 2022.

    The 101st units are supporting V Corps’ mission to reinforce
    NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational
    exercises with partners across the European continent
    to reassure their Nation’s Allies and deter further
    Russian aggression.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 08:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848510
    VIRIN: 220626-A-CT809-585
    Filename: DOD_109080190
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Soldiers arrive in Romania, by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    Deployment
    101
    Stronger Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT