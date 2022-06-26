101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
Soldiers arrive in Mihail Kogainiceani, Romania, June
26, 2022.
The 101st units are supporting V Corps’ mission to reinforce
NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational
exercises with partners across the European continent
to reassure their Nation’s Allies and deter further
Russian aggression.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 08:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848510
|VIRIN:
|220626-A-CT809-585
|Filename:
|DOD_109080190
|Length:
|00:06:50
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 101st Soldiers arrive in Romania, by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
