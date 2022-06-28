101st Airborne Division arrives in Europe to support NATO Allies

Photo By Capt. Angelo Mejia | U.S. Army Sgt. Spencer Meadows, assigned to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault),...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Angelo Mejia | U.S. Army Sgt. Spencer Meadows, assigned to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), unload bags as 101st arrives in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, June 28, 2022. 101st units will support V Corps' mission to reinforce NATO's eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nation's Allies and deter further Russian aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

CONSTANTA, Romania – Elements of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) began arriving to the Mihail Kogalniceanum Airbase in Romania on June 20 and will continue to arrive during the next several days.



Headquarters, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 2nd Brigade Combat Team will support the U.S. Army V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent in order to reassure our nation’s allies and deter further Russian aggression.



The deploying 101st soldiers do not represent additional U.S. forces in Europe but are taking the place of the soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division Headquarters and the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division.



In all, approximately 4,700 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division will deploy to locations across Europe.



“Fort Campbell units are always prepared to deploy world-wide on short notice to conduct contingency operations in support of our national security objectives,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, Commanding General, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “101st units have been in an increased readiness posture for several months and our Soldiers are ready. They will provide valuable support for our higher headquarters and reassure our Allies at this critical moment.”



As one of the U.S. military’s contingency response forces, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has units ready to deploy worldwide on short notice to conduct a range of military operations from humanitarian assistance to combat capabilities.



“Since D-Day, June 6, 1944, this division has repeatedly answered the nation’s call in every major conflict. Once again Screaming Eagles head to Europe. The Screaming Eagles of today are ready to support our Allies to preserve the long-lasting stability in Europe that our predecessors fought and died to secure,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, Commanding General, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell.