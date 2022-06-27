5 Fast Facts About Renters Insurance

Renters insurance protects tenants from losing money caused by property damage or the loss of their belongings. This video outlines five facts about renters insurance from the Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) Public-Private Venture (PPV) Housing team.
MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commands in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities.
