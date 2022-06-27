Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5 Fast Facts About Renters Insurance

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    Renters insurance protects tenants from losing money caused by property damage or the loss of their belongings. This video outlines five facts about renters insurance from the Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) Public-Private Venture (PPV) Housing team.

    MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commands in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848478
    VIRIN: 220627-M-MR059-1001
    Filename: DOD_109079526
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Housing
    Summer Safety
    PPV
    MCICOM
    Renters Insurance

