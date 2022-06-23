CMSgt. Jason DeLucy's Farewell Message: The Last Command Chief at Vandenberg Space Force ase

Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy, Space Launch Delta 30 command chief, says his farewell as he retires from the U.S. Air Force. He is retiring as the last command chief of Vandenberg Space Force Base as we adapt to the new Space Force command structure. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 11:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|848438
|VIRIN:
|220623-F-XI961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109078782
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SCRANTON, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
