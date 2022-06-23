video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members and first responders react to a mass casualty response drill, as part of Exercise Lethal Breeze 2022, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2022. The exercise was an aircraft mishap response scenario, which includes entities from on and off the installation, an opportunity to increase interagency response capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)