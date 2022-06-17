Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Safety with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Andre J Mayeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Summer is here and we want you to be safe!

    Watch this video for tips that follow our safety program, P.A.U.S.E...

    People
    Actively
    Using
    Safety
    Everyday

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 14:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848244
    VIRIN: 220617-D-QP147-804
    Filename: DOD_109075383
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Safety with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, by Andre J Mayeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    summer
    PAUSE

