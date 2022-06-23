Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and Force Master Chief Greg Carlson, senior enlisted advisor at Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, discuss the importance of mental health.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 12:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848229
|VIRIN:
|220623-N-KL617-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109075023
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SURFPAC Message on Mental Health, by PO2 Kyle Carlstrom and PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
