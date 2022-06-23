Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SURFPAC Message on Mental Health

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom and Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and Force Master Chief Greg Carlson, senior enlisted advisor at Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, discuss the importance of mental health.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848229
    VIRIN: 220623-N-KL617-1001
    Filename: DOD_109075023
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SURFPAC Message on Mental Health, by PO2 Kyle Carlstrom and PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    health
    therapy
    suicide
    mental
    chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT