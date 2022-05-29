USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Conducts Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure Drills During Exercise Phoenix Express 22.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848196" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220602-N-TI693-1001



MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 29, 2022) Moroccan sailors participate in a visit, board, search, and seizure drill conducted by U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team South aboard the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) as part of exercise Phoenix Express 22, May 29, 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)