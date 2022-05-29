Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Conducts Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure Drills During Exercise Phoenix Express 22.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220602-N-TI693-1001

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 29, 2022) Moroccan sailors participate in a visit, board, search, and seizure drill conducted by U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team South aboard the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) as part of exercise Phoenix Express 22, May 29, 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 09:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848196
    VIRIN: 220602-N-TI693-1001
    Filename: DOD_109074230
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Conducts Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure Drills During Exercise Phoenix Express 22., by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #U.S. Navy
    #USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4)
    #HWW BLUE MILCREW
    #PhoenixExpress #PartnershipsMatter #NavyPartnerships

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT