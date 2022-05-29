USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Conducts Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure Drills During Exercise Phoenix Express 22.

220602-N-TI693-1001
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 29, 2022) Moroccan sailors participate in a visit, board, search, and seizure drill conducted by U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team South aboard the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) as part of exercise Phoenix Express 22, May 29, 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)
