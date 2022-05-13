Spouses Iwakuni Area Kickball Association (SIAKA) Television Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spouses Iwakuni Area Kickball Association (SIAKA) commissioner Joni Rosner highlights the purpose of the SIAKA program as a way for military spouses and female service members to connect, build friendships, and engage in friendly competition aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, in a television spot produced by American Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni, May 13, 2022. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)