Spouses Iwakuni Area Kickball Association (SIAKA) commissioner Joni Rosner highlights the purpose of the SIAKA program as a way for military spouses and female service members to connect, build friendships, and engage in friendly competition aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, in a television spot produced by American Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni, May 13, 2022. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 23:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|848172
|VIRIN:
|220513-N-CL550-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109073542
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spouses Iwakuni Area Kickball Association (SIAKA) Television Spot, by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
