Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spouses Iwakuni Area Kickball Association (SIAKA) Television Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Spouses Iwakuni Area Kickball Association (SIAKA) commissioner Joni Rosner highlights the purpose of the SIAKA program as a way for military spouses and female service members to connect, build friendships, and engage in friendly competition aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, in a television spot produced by American Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni, May 13, 2022. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 23:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848172
    VIRIN: 220513-N-CL550-1001
    Filename: DOD_109073542
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spouses Iwakuni Area Kickball Association (SIAKA) Television Spot, by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    spouses
    kickball
    AFN Iwakuni
    television spot
    Spouses Iwakuni Area Kickball Association
    SIAKA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT