    Tinker Air Show Coming July 1-2, 2023

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Video by Chris Seaton 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Julius Bratton, #6 opposing solo for the U.S. Navy Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announces that his team is scheduled to perform at the Tinker Air Show July 1-2, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Seaton)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848148
    VIRIN: 211207-F-GF314-1001
    Filename: DOD_109073033
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Air Show Coming July 1-2, 2023, by Chris Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blue Angels
    Tinker Air Show

