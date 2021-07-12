U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Julius Bratton, #6 opposing solo for the U.S. Navy Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announces that his team is scheduled to perform at the Tinker Air Show July 1-2, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Seaton)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848148
|VIRIN:
|211207-F-GF314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109073033
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OK, US
This work, Tinker Air Show Coming July 1-2, 2023, by Chris Seaton, identified by DVIDS
