Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Industrial Plant Equipment Services Division (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    One of a kind! That's the only way to describe DLA's Industrial Plant Equipment Services Division. It is the ONLY facility in the Federal Government with highly skilled craftsmen who rebuild, retrofit, and repair metalworking machinery for the Department of Defense and Federal Agencies. If you aren't working with them, then you're missing out. Their product is second to none. For more information on how this team can support you, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Aviation/Offers/Industrial-Plant-Equipment/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848119
    VIRIN: 220623-D-LU733-939
    PIN: 505712
    Filename: DOD_109072626
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Industrial Plant Equipment Services Division (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Aviation Industrial Plant Equipment Services Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT