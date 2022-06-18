Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropic Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022: Lt. Col. Jackie Nord

    LIHUE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brody Katka 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    This video is a feature on the 119th Wing's own Lt. Col. Jackie Nord, a dentist serving at Tropic Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 on the Isle of Kauai, Hawai'i.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 23:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848031
    VIRIN: 220618-F-EO586-804
    Filename: DOD_109071281
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: LIHUE, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropic Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022: Lt. Col. Jackie Nord, by SrA Brody Katka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Innovative Readiness Training
    Tropic Care
    Tropicare
    Tropicare IRT
    Tropicare 2022
    Tropic Care IRT

