Members from the 142nd Medical Group-Detachment 1 participate in a readiness and evaluation exercise as part of Oregon’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) team at Camp Umatilla, in Hermiston, Ore. The exercise simulated various natural and man-made disasters and gave Oregon guardsmen the opportunity to practice life-saving skills. The event also evaluated the 142nd Medical Group-Detachment 1 and certified them as CERFP responders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank and Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 18:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848001
|VIRIN:
|220613-F-WT152-219
|Filename:
|DOD_109070750
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|HERMISTON, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Guardsmen Participate in Joint-Service Disaster Training at Camp Umatilla, by SSgt Alexander Frank and MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT