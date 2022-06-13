Oregon Guardsmen Participate in Joint-Service Disaster Training at Camp Umatilla

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 142nd Medical Group-Detachment 1 participate in a readiness and evaluation exercise as part of Oregon’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) team at Camp Umatilla, in Hermiston, Ore. The exercise simulated various natural and man-made disasters and gave Oregon guardsmen the opportunity to practice life-saving skills. The event also evaluated the 142nd Medical Group-Detachment 1 and certified them as CERFP responders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank and Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)