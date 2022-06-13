Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guardsmen Participate in Joint-Service Disaster Training at Camp Umatilla

    HERMISTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank and Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer

    142nd Wing

    Members from the 142nd Medical Group-Detachment 1 participate in a readiness and evaluation exercise as part of Oregon’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) team at Camp Umatilla, in Hermiston, Ore. The exercise simulated various natural and man-made disasters and gave Oregon guardsmen the opportunity to practice life-saving skills. The event also evaluated the 142nd Medical Group-Detachment 1 and certified them as CERFP responders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank and Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 18:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848001
    VIRIN: 220613-F-WT152-219
    Filename: DOD_109070750
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: HERMISTON, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guardsmen Participate in Joint-Service Disaster Training at Camp Umatilla, by SSgt Alexander Frank and MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    CBRNE
    CERFP
    Oregon Air National Guard
    142nd Wing

