Overhauling aircraft is no easy feat, and no one does it better than the U.S. Air Force. The team at DLA Distribution Hill AFB is proud to support the logistics mission by distributing parts locally and globally for the F-35, the F-22, the A-10, F-16, and C-130. In the end, it is all about supporting the mission. #WarfighterFirst #USAirForce #HillAFB
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847989
|VIRIN:
|220622-D-LU733-273
|PIN:
|505810
|Filename:
|DOD_109070671
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics On Location: A Complete Logistics System, Hill AFB, Utah (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT