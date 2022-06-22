Logistics On Location: A Complete Logistics System, Hill AFB, Utah (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Overhauling aircraft is no easy feat, and no one does it better than the U.S. Air Force. The team at DLA Distribution Hill AFB is proud to support the logistics mission by distributing parts locally and globally for the F-35, the F-22, the A-10, F-16, and C-130. In the end, it is all about supporting the mission. #WarfighterFirst #USAirForce #HillAFB