Guarding Pride: An Inside Perspective of Serving During the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Policy

FRANKFORT, KY – Inside the Kentucky Military History Museum, May 25, 2022, in Frankfort, KY, now married Kentucky National Guard Soldier’s Staff Sgt. Claudia Rector and Jane Roth-Rothstein, KYNG prior service, discuss many hardships they faced when they fell in love in Afghanistan in 2007.



Eleven years after the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy was redacted, many of the habits established early in their relationship still affect how they approach their lives today.