Guarding Pride: An Inside Perspective of Serving During the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Policy - Social Media post: 35-second FB teaser video

    Guarding Pride: An Inside Perspective of Serving During the Don't Ask, Don't Tell Policy

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FRANKFORT, Ky – Inside the Kentucky Military History Museum, May 25, 2022, in Frankfort, KY, now married Kentucky National Guard Soldier’s Staff Sgt. Claudia Rector and Jane Roth-Rothstein, KYNG prior service, discuss many hardships they faced when they fell in love in Afghanistan in 2007.

    Eleven years after the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy was redacted, many of the habits established early in their relationship still affect how they approach their lives today.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 15:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847975
    VIRIN: 220622-Z-OX664-3001
    Filename: DOD_109070446
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    NGB
    DADT
    KYNG
    pride month
    military pride

