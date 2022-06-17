S.C. National Guard Soldier Graduates Ranger School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Walters, motor transportation operator, 1051st Transportation Company, South Carolina National Guard, graduated from the U.S. Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia, June 17, 2022. Walters completed the mentally and physically challenging school, which focused on squad and platoon operations designed to prepare Soldiers to be better trained, more capable, and more resilient leaders. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Karla N. Evans, South Carolina National Guard)