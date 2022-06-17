Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    S.C. National Guard Soldier Graduates Ranger School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Maj. Karla Evans 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Walters, motor transportation operator, 1051st Transportation Company, South Carolina National Guard, graduated from the U.S. Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia, June 17, 2022. Walters completed the mentally and physically challenging school, which focused on squad and platoon operations designed to prepare Soldiers to be better trained, more capable, and more resilient leaders. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Karla N. Evans, South Carolina National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 16:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 847880
    VIRIN: 220617-A-FK515-988
    Filename: DOD_109068251
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S.C. National Guard Soldier Graduates Ranger School, by MAJ Karla Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    South Carolina National Guard
    Ranger School
    Ranger
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT