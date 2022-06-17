S.C. National Guard Soldier Graduates Ranger School

U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Walters, motor transportation operator, 1051st Transportation Company, South Carolina National Guard, graduated from the U.S. Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia, June 17, 2022. Walters completed the mentally and physically challenging school, which focused on squad and platoon operations designed to prepare Soldiers to be better trained, more capable, and more resilient leaders. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Karla N. Evans, South Carolina National Guard)
|06.17.2022
|06.21.2022 16:16
|Interviews
|847880
|220617-A-FK515-988
|DOD_109068251
|00:00:20
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|1
|1
