Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASN Hogue Juneteenth Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    DVIDS Hub       

    WASHINGTON (June 16, 2022) Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Mr. Robert D. Hogue shares the importance of Juneteenth and what it means not only for our Navy, but for our nation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 16:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847752
    Filename: DOD_109065490
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASN Hogue Juneteenth Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CHINFO
    ASN
    Juneteenth
    ASN MNRA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT