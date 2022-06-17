Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee Funeral Honors B-Roll

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, the U.S. Air Force Band, and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, June, 17, 2022.

    A Tuskegee Airman, McGee served in the U.S. Army Air Forces and U.S. Air Force from 1942 to 1973. He flew a total of 409 combat missions during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

    His decorations include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Bronze Star.

    (U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

