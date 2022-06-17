The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, the U.S. Air Force Band, and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, June, 17, 2022.
A Tuskegee Airman, McGee served in the U.S. Army Air Forces and U.S. Air Force from 1942 to 1973. He flew a total of 409 combat missions during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.
His decorations include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Bronze Star.
(U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847685
|VIRIN:
|220617-A-YX869-305
|Filename:
|DOD_109064467
|Length:
|00:07:31
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee Funeral Honors B-Roll, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT