Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Frederick Lance Lewis Jr. relinquishes command of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, to Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr. during a ceremony on the station's parade deck, June 16, 2022. The change of command marks Rusnok's second tour aboard MCAS Iwakuni, previously having commanded Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 from March, 2017 to April, 2019. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 03:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847611
|VIRIN:
|220616-N-CL550-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109063057
|Length:
|00:18:07
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
