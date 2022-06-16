Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, the commanding general of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, aids Soldiers in tearing down equipment after an exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, Jun. 16, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Richard Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 13:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847527
|VIRIN:
|220616-A-RY829-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109061590
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th ESC commander aids Soldiers in tearing down equipment, by SPC Richard Barnes, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
