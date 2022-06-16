Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th ESC commander aids Soldiers in tearing down equipment

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Spc. Richard Barnes 

    III Armored Corps

    Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, the commanding general of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, aids Soldiers in tearing down equipment after an exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, Jun. 16, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Richard Barnes)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 13:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847527
    VIRIN: 220616-A-RY829-0001
    Filename: DOD_109061590
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 13th ESC commander aids Soldiers in tearing down equipment, by SPC Richard Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    13th ESC
    III Corps
    Phantom Warriors
    III Armored Corps

