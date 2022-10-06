Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Med provides basic medical classes to high school students in Ferizaj

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Kosovo Force, Regional Command East medical Soldiers from Task Force Med., 547th Medical Company, 62nd Medical Brigade, gave first aid classes to medical high school students from the Elena Gjika Medical High School, in Ferizaj, Kosovo, June 10, 2022.

    Some topics covered during the visit included coping with stress, initial treatment of burns, CPR, use of an automated external defibrillator, and the splinting of broken bones.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 09:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847456
    VIRIN: 220610-A-XK918-088
    Filename: DOD_109061071
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

