Task Force Med provides basic medical classes to high school students in Ferizaj

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847456" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kosovo Force, Regional Command East medical Soldiers from Task Force Med., 547th Medical Company, 62nd Medical Brigade, gave first aid classes to medical high school students from the Elena Gjika Medical High School, in Ferizaj, Kosovo, June 10, 2022.



Some topics covered during the visit included coping with stress, initial treatment of burns, CPR, use of an automated external defibrillator, and the splinting of broken bones.