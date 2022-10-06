Kosovo Force, Regional Command East medical Soldiers from Task Force Med., 547th Medical Company, 62nd Medical Brigade, gave first aid classes to medical high school students from the Elena Gjika Medical High School, in Ferizaj, Kosovo, June 10, 2022.
Some topics covered during the visit included coping with stress, initial treatment of burns, CPR, use of an automated external defibrillator, and the splinting of broken bones.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 09:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847456
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-XK918-088
|Filename:
|DOD_109061071
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Med provides basic medical classes to high school students in Ferizaj, by SSG Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
