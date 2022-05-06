Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG LaNeve Speech at La Fière Causeway

    FRANCE

    06.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    This month marks Army Heritage Month, where we commemorate the lives and service of every single soldier that has worn the uniform in our 247-year history. On June 5th, 2022, Paratroopers from across the 82nd Airborne Division rendered honors to some of those brave soldiers who fought at the Battle for La Fière Causeway, which took place from June 6th to June 9th, 1944. Maj. Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division gave remarks on the strategic importance of the battle for the 82nd Airborne Division, and the Normandy campaign as a whole. The battle was one of the bloodiest battles in our history, where 254 Paratroopers and Glidermen lost their lives and over 500 were wounded. The legacy and service of those who came before us lives on in the hearts of every American Paratrooper, and the sacrifice of those lost will never be forgotten. The American Paratrooper stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave allies in arms, and liberty loving people everywhere. Although 78 years have passed since the Day of Days, the Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division remain ready to jump, fight, and win anywhere in the world within 18 hours or less. It remains the essence of who we are. (Video Product by: Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 06:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847387
    VIRIN: 220605-A-KJ112-001
    Filename: DOD_109060721
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: FR

    This work, MG LaNeve Speech at La Fière Causeway, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Dday
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    AATW

