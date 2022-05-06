MG LaNeve Speech at La Fière Causeway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This month marks Army Heritage Month, where we commemorate the lives and service of every single soldier that has worn the uniform in our 247-year history. On June 5th, 2022, Paratroopers from across the 82nd Airborne Division rendered honors to some of those brave soldiers who fought at the Battle for La Fière Causeway, which took place from June 6th to June 9th, 1944. Maj. Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division gave remarks on the strategic importance of the battle for the 82nd Airborne Division, and the Normandy campaign as a whole. The battle was one of the bloodiest battles in our history, where 254 Paratroopers and Glidermen lost their lives and over 500 were wounded. The legacy and service of those who came before us lives on in the hearts of every American Paratrooper, and the sacrifice of those lost will never be forgotten. The American Paratrooper stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave allies in arms, and liberty loving people everywhere. Although 78 years have passed since the Day of Days, the Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division remain ready to jump, fight, and win anywhere in the world within 18 hours or less. It remains the essence of who we are. (Video Product by: Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby)