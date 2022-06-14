Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS22 participants practice amphibious operations

    SWEDEN

    06.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Exercise BALTOPS22 participants practice amphibious operations on Gotland, Island, Sweden, from 5-17 June, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 08:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847380
    VIRIN: 220614-N-NO901-1001
    PIN: 52856
    Filename: DOD_109060688
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SE

    TAGS

    BALTOPS22

