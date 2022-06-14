Exercise BALTOPS22 participants practice amphibious operations on Gotland, Island, Sweden, from 5-17 June, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 08:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847380
|VIRIN:
|220614-N-NO901-1001
|PIN:
|52856
|Filename:
|DOD_109060688
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT