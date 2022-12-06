Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overview of events and Training at Ravlunda Sweden during BALTOPS 22

    RAVLUNDA, SWEDEN

    06.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel James Lanari 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220612-N-FV745-3002 RAVLUNDA, Sweden (June 7, 2022) Capt. Sam Brasfield, Command Task Group 68, gives a overview of events and training conducted at Ravlunda Sweden during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 12, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari with clips provided by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Richard Hoffner and Information Systems Technician First Class John McDaniels/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 05:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847378
    VIRIN: 220612-N-FV745-3002
    Filename: DOD_109060639
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: RAVLUNDA, SE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Overview of events and Training at Ravlunda Sweden during BALTOPS 22, by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Sweden
    Ravlunda
    Daniel James Lanari
    BALTOPS22

