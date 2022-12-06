Overview of events and Training at Ravlunda Sweden during BALTOPS 22

220612-N-FV745-3002 RAVLUNDA, Sweden (June 7, 2022) Capt. Sam Brasfield, Command Task Group 68, gives a overview of events and training conducted at Ravlunda Sweden during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 12, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari with clips provided by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Richard Hoffner and Information Systems Technician First Class John McDaniels/Released)
