V Corps Attends EUROSATORY 2022 Trade Show

V Corps along with Soldiers from subordinate units attend the EUROSATORY 2022 Trade Show, the largest land and air-land defense and security exhibition in the world from June 13 to June 17, in Paris, France.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 03:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847336
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-EW038-308
|Filename:
|DOD_109060457
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
