Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps Attends EUROSATORY 2022 Trade Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    06.14.2022

    Video by Spc. Javen Owens 

    Victory Corps

    V Corps along with Soldiers from subordinate units attend the EUROSATORY 2022 Trade Show, the largest land and air-land defense and security exhibition in the world from June 13 to June 17, in Paris, France.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 03:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847336
    VIRIN: 220614-A-EW038-308
    Filename: DOD_109060457
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Attends EUROSATORY 2022 Trade Show, by SPC Javen Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    V Corps
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    EUROSATORY
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT