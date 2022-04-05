Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Challenged by Final Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris and Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, outgoing command chief of the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa Air Base, describes the experience of flying in the backseat of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, being Team Misawa's command chief, and the impact the total force team makes on the Wild Weasel mission at Misawa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 00:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 847329
    VIRIN: 220504-F-XL819-1001
    Filename: DOD_109060322
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Challenged by Final Flight, by SSgt Matthew Kakaris and A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Viper
    Fitness
    Pilots
    air power
    Fam Flight
    Wild Weasel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT