Eielson F-35A takes off during VS22, refueled by Marines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847319" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing and Marines assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 372 conduct a hot pit refueling on an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Palau International Airport in support of Valiant Shield 22, June 15, 2022. Exercises like VS22 allow forces across the Indo-Pacific the opportunity to integrate Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Space Force to train in precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)