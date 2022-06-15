Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson F-35A takes off during VS22, refueled by Marines

    NGERUSAR, PALAU

    06.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing and Marines assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 372 conduct a hot pit refueling on an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Palau International Airport in support of Valiant Shield 22, June 15, 2022. Exercises like VS22 allow forces across the Indo-Pacific the opportunity to integrate Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Space Force to train in precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 20:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847319
    VIRIN: 220615-F-XX992-1001
    Filename: DOD_109060134
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: NGERUSAR, PW

    TAGS

    Marine Wing Support Squadron 372
    Palau
    VAQ-138
    F-35A Lightning II
    ValiantShield
    354th Air Expeditionary Wing

