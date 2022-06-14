U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing and Marines assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 372 conduct a hot pit refueling on an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Palau International Airport in support of Valiant Shield 22, June 14, 2022. Exercises like VS22 allow forces across the Indo-Pacific the opportunity to integrate Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Space Force to train in precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 20:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847318
|VIRIN:
|220614-F-XX992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109060133
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|NGERUSAR, PW
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Marines refuel Eielson F-35s during Valiant Shield 2022, by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
