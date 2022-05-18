video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Let HPRC help you get back in the game

Superhero, Captain Courage, needs some help getting back in the game. He gets an unexpected pep talk from his archnemesis, Red Tape. Motivation to optimize your performance can come from anywhere. Just make sure that you visit [@HPRC-Human Performance Resources by CHAMP] for accurate, science-based information. #USNavy