Let HPRC help you get back in the game
Superhero, Captain Courage, needs some help getting back in the game. He gets an unexpected pep talk from his archnemesis, Red Tape. Motivation to optimize your performance can come from anywhere. Just make sure that you visit [@HPRC-Human Performance Resources by CHAMP] for accurate, science-based information. #USNavy
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 19:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|847304
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_109059983
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Let HPRC Help You Get Back in the Game, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS
