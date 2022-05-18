Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Let HPRC Help You Get Back in the Game

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Superhero, Captain Courage, needs some help getting back in the game. He gets an unexpected pep talk from his archnemesis, Red Tape. Motivation to optimize your performance can come from anywhere. Just make sure that you visit [@HPRC-Human Performance Resources by CHAMP] for accurate, science-based information. #USNavy

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 19:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847304
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1009
    Filename: DOD_109059983
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Let HPRC Help You Get Back in the Game, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NAVY

