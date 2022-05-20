Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #USSIndianapolis #CA35

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    The Navy has officially changed the status of 13 Sailors lost when the USS Indianapolis (CA 35) was sunk in 1945 from “Unaccounted for” to “Buried at Sea,” Navy Casualty announced May 27. #USSIndianapolis #CA35
    To read the full story click the link below:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/.../navy-officially-changes...

    #NAVY

