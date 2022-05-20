The Navy has officially changed the status of 13 Sailors lost when the USS Indianapolis (CA 35) was sunk in 1945 from “Unaccounted for” to “Buried at Sea,” Navy Casualty announced May 27. #USSIndianapolis #CA35
To read the full story click the link below:
https://www.dvidshub.net/.../navy-officially-changes...
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 19:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|847303
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_109059978
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, #USSIndianapolis #CA35, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT