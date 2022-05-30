Suicide Affects Us All - Mental Health Awareness Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the Navy and the nation recognize Mental Health Awareness Month, we want to revisit this important and moving message about suicide prevention from CNP, VADM John Nowell Jr., from MHAM 2021.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, press option 1. Or Text 838255. You'll connect with a real person qualified to support Veterans

#Suicideprevention #MentalHealth