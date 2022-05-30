As the Navy and the nation recognize Mental Health Awareness Month, we want to revisit this important and moving message about suicide prevention from CNP, VADM John Nowell Jr., from MHAM 2021.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, press option 1. Or Text 838255. You'll connect with a real person qualified to support Veterans
#Suicideprevention #MentalHealth
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 19:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|847299
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109059950
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Affects Us All - Mental Health Awareness Month, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
