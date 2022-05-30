Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Affects Us All - Mental Health Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    As the Navy and the nation recognize Mental Health Awareness Month, we want to revisit this important and moving message about suicide prevention from CNP, VADM John Nowell Jr., from MHAM 2021.
    If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, press option 1. Or Text 838255. You'll connect with a real person qualified to support Veterans
    #Suicideprevention #MentalHealth

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 19:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847299
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1005
    Filename: DOD_109059950
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Affects Us All - Mental Health Awareness Month, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT