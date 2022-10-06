E-OSC Resilience Techniques

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847296" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

There truly is strength in numbers, and when people work together to partner in building resilience, it will improve everyone’s ability to persevere, adapt, and grow through the challenges they face. Here are a few ways to identify and respond to stress - and build resilience - in your day-to-day.