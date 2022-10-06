Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-OSC Resilience Techniques

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    There truly is strength in numbers, and when people work together to partner in building resilience, it will improve everyone's ability to persevere, adapt, and grow through the challenges they face. Here are a few ways to identify and respond to stress - and build resilience - in your day-to-day.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 19:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847296
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1003
    Filename: DOD_109059940
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, E-OSC Resilience Techniques, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

