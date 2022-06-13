Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Warrior Mindset

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    The Warrior Mindset is a high-performance model that emphasizes a cycle of commitment, execution, ethical decision making, and conscientious reflection. When completed repeatedly, this continuum builds and sustains toughness while progressing toward peak performance. Are you integrating Warrior Toughness principles in your day-to-day work?

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 19:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847295
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1002
    Filename: DOD_109059935
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, The Warrior Mindset, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

