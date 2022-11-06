Yokota, Japan remember WWII fallen during U.S.-Japan Joint Memorial Service

Representatives from Yokota Air Base, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Shizuoka City attended a U.S.-Japan Joint Memorial Service June 11, 2022, at Mt. Shizuhata, Shizuoka city, Japan, to honor the fallen and reflect on acts of heroism showcased in the aftermath of a raid of Shizuoka City during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
