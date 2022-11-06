Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota, Japan remember WWII fallen during U.S.-Japan Joint Memorial Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.11.2022

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Representatives from Yokota Air Base, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Shizuoka City attended a U.S.-Japan Joint Memorial Service June 11, 2022, at Mt. Shizuhata, Shizuoka city, Japan, to honor the fallen and reflect on acts of heroism showcased in the aftermath of a raid of Shizuoka City during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 05:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847182
    VIRIN: 220611-F-PM645-0004
    Filename: DOD_109057962
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota, Japan remember WWII fallen during U.S.-Japan Joint Memorial Service, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Shizuoka
    The Blackened Canteen
    B-29 Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT