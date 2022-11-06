Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Coast Guard rescued a mariner aboard a disabled vessel off Reef Runway

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point aircrew rescues a mariner moments before his disabled vessel capsizes off Oahu, Hawaii, June 11, 2022. The Dolphin helicopter aircrew located the disabled vessel and safely recovered the mariner by conducting a hoist. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 17:24
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Coast Guard rescues mariner off Oahu before vessel capsizes

    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Rescue Swimmer
    Coast Guard Rescue
    Oahu
    Hawaii

