The Coast Guard rescued a mariner aboard a disabled vessel off Reef Runway

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point aircrew rescues a mariner moments before his disabled vessel capsizes off Oahu, Hawaii, June 11, 2022. The Dolphin helicopter aircrew located the disabled vessel and safely recovered the mariner by conducting a hoist. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point)
|06.11.2022
|06.14.2022 17:24
|Video Productions
|847125
|220611-G-UE432-001
|2
|DOD_109056783
|00:00:38
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|2
|2
Coast Guard rescues mariner off Oahu before vessel capsizes
