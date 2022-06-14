HONOLULU — The Coast Guard rescued a mariner aboard a disabled vessel off Reef Runway, Saturday.



The disabled vessel was located by an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew approximately 400 yards offshore.



At 7:48 p.m., Saturday, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received reports regarding a 10-foot disabled vessel with one person aboard 1 nautical mile offshore of Sand Island. The reporting party stated that the mariner had no anchor or radio and that he had very little phone battery left.



The mariner's phone battery ran out while attempting to gain communication with Sector Honolulu watchstanders.



Watchstanders issued an Urgent Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners and deployed a Dolphin helicopter aircrew along with a Coast Guard Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew to assist.



At 10:07 p.m., Saturday, the Dolphin helicopter aircrew located the disabled vessel and safely recovered the mariner by conducting a hoist.



The aircrew members stated that the disabled vessel capsized shortly after rescuing the mariner who was reported to be in good condition.



The Sector Honolulu Command Center issued a hazard to navigation broadcast and is currently monitoring the situation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2022 Date Posted: 06.14.2022 16:15 Story ID: 422953 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 64 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues mariner off Oahu before vessel capsizes, by PO3 David Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.