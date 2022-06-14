DLA Document Services is more than printing...we offer you solutions. We are DOD's provider for: printing, scanning and office devices. The Document Services White House shop has a very special mission and are proud they get to support while seeing history in the making. For more information on how DLA Document Services can support your mission, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Document-Services/
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 15:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847098
|VIRIN:
|220614-D-LU733-770
|PIN:
|505801
|Filename:
|DOD_109056516
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Document Services, More Than Printing...Solutions, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
