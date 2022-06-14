Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Document Services, More Than Printing...Solutions

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Document Services is more than printing...we offer you solutions. We are DOD's provider for: printing, scanning and office devices. The Document Services White House shop has a very special mission and are proud they get to support while seeing history in the making. For more information on how DLA Document Services can support your mission, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Document-Services/

