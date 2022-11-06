514th AMW Training Block Key West Fly-away

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 514th Air Mobility Wing enjoy a sunset cruise at the end of a five-day training block at Key West, Fla. June 11, 2022. Airmen with the 514th AMW took advantage of a training block organized in Key West to complete various training requirements in a condensed timeframe. Training opportunities included M9 Barreta qualifications, water survival qualification, a SERE refresher course, tactical combat casualty care, and other required training.