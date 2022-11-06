Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 514th Air Mobility Wing enjoy a sunset cruise at the end of a five-day training block at Key West, Fla. June 11, 2022. Airmen with the 514th AMW took advantage of a training block organized in Key West to complete various training requirements in a condensed timeframe. Training opportunities included M9 Barreta qualifications, water survival qualification, a SERE refresher course, tactical combat casualty care, and other required training.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847079
|VIRIN:
|220611-F-DV652-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109056222
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 514th AMW Training Block Key West Fly-away, by SSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
