Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 732nd Airlift Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, conduct low level tactical maneuvers in a C-17 Globemaster III near Key West, Fla., on June 10, 2022. The training was conducted to simulate a real world threat in which a C-17 Globemaster III would deliver assets in contested territory.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847076
|VIRIN:
|220610-F-DV652-2026
|Filename:
|DOD_109056203
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 514th AMW Training Block Key West Fly-away, by SSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
