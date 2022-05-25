Joint Partnerships: MSC Joins Forces for Exercise Turbo Distribution

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CHARLESTON, S.C. (May 25, 2022) Army units from Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) and Navy units from Military Sealift Command (MSC) and Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NCHB-1) came together in May to train in U.S. Transportation Command’s Field Training Exercise (FTX) Turbo Distribution 22-4 (TD 22-4). USTRANSCOM’s TD 22-4, exercising Joint Task Force - Port Opening, Seaport of Debarkation (JTF-PO SPOD), provided a joint expeditionary capability to rapidly establish and initially operate and clear a port of debarkation and conduct cargo handling, facilitating port throughput in support of combatant commander executed contingencies.