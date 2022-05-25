Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Partnerships: MSC Joins Forces for Exercise Turbo Distribution

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    USN Military Sealift Command

    CHARLESTON, S.C. (May 25, 2022) Army units from Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) and Navy units from Military Sealift Command (MSC) and Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NCHB-1) came together in May to train in U.S. Transportation Command’s Field Training Exercise (FTX) Turbo Distribution 22-4 (TD 22-4). USTRANSCOM’s TD 22-4, exercising Joint Task Force - Port Opening, Seaport of Debarkation (JTF-PO SPOD), provided a joint expeditionary capability to rapidly establish and initially operate and clear a port of debarkation and conduct cargo handling, facilitating port throughput in support of combatant commander executed contingencies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 10:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 847007
    VIRIN: 220525-N-AC165-0001
    Filename: DOD_109055277
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Partnerships: MSC Joins Forces for Exercise Turbo Distribution, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MSC. #USTRANSCOM. #SDDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT