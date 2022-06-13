U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, partake in multiple events during Eagle Week on Fort Bragg, NC, June 13, 2022. Eagle Week is a weeklong event commemorating past and current 37th Engineer Battalion Paratroopers with activities throughout the week to honor the history, tradition, and heritage of the Eagle Battalion. (U.S. Army photon by Spc. Rognie Ortiz Vega)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846956
|VIRIN:
|220613-A-OQ670-267
|Filename:
|DOD_109054066
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Eagle Week, by PFC Rognie OrtizVega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT