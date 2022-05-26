Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alexander The Great 2022

    GREECE

    05.26.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan R. Jones 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Hellenic Special Forces and the 32nd Hellenic Marine Brigade conduct combined arms rehearsals with U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2, during exercise Alexander the Great 22, Greece, May 5-26, 2022. Alexander the Great 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Greece, and Allied nations, enhancing strategic defense and partnership while promoting security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones) (Drone Footage by Lance Cpl. Luis Chicassorto)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 11:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: GR

    This work, Alexander The Great 2022, by LCpl Ethan R. Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Sixth Fleet
    ATG
    USMCnews
    Task Force 61/2
    TF-61/2

