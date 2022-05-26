Alexander The Great 2022

Hellenic Special Forces and the 32nd Hellenic Marine Brigade conduct combined arms rehearsals with U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2, during exercise Alexander the Great 22, Greece, May 5-26, 2022. Alexander the Great 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Greece, and Allied nations, enhancing strategic defense and partnership while promoting security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones) (Drone Footage by Lance Cpl. Luis Chicassorto)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 11:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846849
|VIRIN:
|220526-M-CS389-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109051297
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
