    DLA Distribution Commanding General delivers message to DDWG

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Maj. Gen. Reventlow, USMC, Commander Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, delivers a thank you message to the team at DLA Distribution Warner Robins, Georgia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 17:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 846815
    VIRIN: 220602-D-VQ057-747
    Filename: DOD_109050015
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Distribution Commanding General delivers message to DDWG, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

