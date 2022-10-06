Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division Normandy Pt. II

    FRANCE

    06.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Our Division has returned from operations in support of the 78th anniversary of the Day of Days. The 82nd Airborne Division supported over 35 ceremonies and events while in Normandy. Through our annual celebrations we maintain the bond that was forged in both deed and blood on the 6th of June 1944. Thank you to the amazing people of Normandy for continuing to remember those who served, and those who gave their tomorrows for our todays. We shall never forget those Paratroopers who led the way, and built a legacy of purpose, service and leadership that resides in the hearts of all Paratroopers past, present and future. Your 82nd Airborne Division remains ready to assemble, jump, fight and win anywhere within the world in 18 hours or less. It is what we do, it is who we are.

