    Fuerzas Comando 2022 Commercial

    06.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Victor Aguirre 

    Special Operations Command South

    TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras – Special Operations Forces skills competition Fuerzas Comando 2022 will take place in Honduras starting June 13, 2022. Over 20 countries will compete in a Special Operations Forces (SOF) skills competition to earn the title of the Country with the Best Special Operations in the Americas between June 13-23. FC22 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 2022 Commercial, by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuerzas Comando 2022 News Advisory

    FC22

