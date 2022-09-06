Fuerzas Comando 2022 Commercial

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras – Special Operations Forces skills competition Fuerzas Comando 2022 will take place in Honduras starting June 13, 2022. Over 20 countries will compete in a Special Operations Forces (SOF) skills competition to earn the title of the Country with the Best Special Operations in the Americas between June 13-23. FC22 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 16:08
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|846671
|VIRIN:
|220609-A-KM161-794
|Filename:
|DOD_109047274
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
