Fuerzas Comando 2022 Commercial

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras – Special Operations Forces skills competition Fuerzas Comando 2022 will take place in Honduras starting June 13, 2022. Over 20 countries will compete in a Special Operations Forces (SOF) skills competition to earn the title of the Country with the Best Special Operations in the Americas between June 13-23. FC22 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere.



